Ravens protect four players on practice squad ahead of Week 16

The Baltimore Ravens have relied on their practice squad in a big way during the 2021 season. They have needed players to step up with so many injuries and they’ve done just that, providing quality snaps.

On Tuesday, the Ravens protected four players from their practice squad in offensive tackle David Sharpe, guard/defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, inside linebacker Joe Thomas and cornerback Robert Jackson. Each will be key in providing depth if called up for Baltimore’s Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.