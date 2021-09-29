Ravens protect four players on practice squad ahead of Week 4

The Baltimore Ravens have been relying on many new players to pick up some of the production that they’ve lost due to some of their stars suffering multi-week or even season-ending injuries. Some players who have made important impacts are call ups from the practice squad, whether they were asked to play a huge role or they were brought up for just depth purposes at a certain position.

Ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos, Baltimore protected four players on their practice squad in offensive lineman Andre Smith, defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, outside linebacker Chris Smith and defensive back Kevon Seymour.

It’s unclear as to who will get called up at this point, but Andre Smith would provide offensive line depth, while McKenzie and Chris Smith could get game day call ups depending on how thin the Ravens’ front seven looks come Sunday. Seymour has provided defensive back depth in the wake of injuries to Marcus Peters and Chris Westry, and with DeShon Elliott’s status unknown right now, the team might need more healthy bodies in their defensive backfield.