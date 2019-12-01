Ravens promote Parker Ehinger, waive Jake Brendel
The Ravens promoted offensive guard Parker Ehinger from the practice squad Saturday. They waived center Jake Brendel in a corresponding move.
Brendel’s stay with Baltimore was brief as the Ravens signed him Wednesday after placing starting center Matt Skura on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Ehinger, 26, joined the Ravens’ practice squad Sept. 16.
The Chiefs made him a fourth-round choice in 2016. He started four games as a rookie and another in 2017.
Kansas City traded Ehinger to the Cowboys but injured a knee in one of his first practices in Dallas and landed on injured reserve. He never played a game for the Cowboys.
Ehinger also has spent time with the Jaguars and Cardinals.