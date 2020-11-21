The Ravens promoted receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Baltimore designated Bryant as a replacement for third-string quarterback Trace McSorley, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Bryant, 32, played against the Colts two weeks ago, his first game since Week 17 in 2017 with the Cowboys. Bryant, though, played only two snaps in his return, running one route with no targets.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said earlier this week that if Bryant keeps progressing, he will become a factor for the Ravens. The Ravens rank only 31st in passing offense, with their wide receivers producing the second-fewest receiving yards (1,114) in the NFL.

Bryant has never had back-to-back games without a reception and has gone without a reception in only three of 114 games played.

The Ravens also promoted tight end Luke Willson and offensive tackle Will Holden.

Ravens promote Dez Bryant from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk