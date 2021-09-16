The Ravens are getting ready to put running back Devonta Freeman on the field.

Freeman is being promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

That makes it likely that Freeman will play for the Ravens when they host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

In their Week One loss to the Raiders, the Ravens split the running back duties between Latavius Murray (10 carries for 28 yards) and Ty'Son Williams (nine carries for 65 yards).

The Ravens have three running backs on injured reserve: JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. They’re still working at figuring out how to replace them all, but Freeman will be in the mix.

The 29-year-old Freeman was a 2014 fourth-round pick of the Falcons. He was a two-time Pro Bowler in Atlanta and has also spent time with the Giants and Saints.

Ravens promote Devonta Freeman to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk