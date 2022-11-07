Ravens promote DeSean Jackson, Binjimen Victor

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is set to make his Ravens debut on Monday night.

Jackson signed to the Ravens practice squad a few weeks ago and he’s been promoted to the active roster for the first time on Monday. The Ravens also promoted wide receiver Binjimen Victor and both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.

The Ravens also formally placed wide receiver Rashod Bateman on injured reserve. Head coach John Harbaugh said last week he’ll miss the rest of the season with a foot injury and the Ravens also listed wideout Demarcus Robinson as questionable with a groin injury.

Jackson played for the Raiders and Rams last season. He had eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown in seven games for the Rams and 12 catches for 233 yards and a touchdown in nine games for the Raiders. He also had one catch for 26 yards for the Raiders in the postseason.

Victor has never played in a regular season game.

