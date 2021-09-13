The Ravens signed three veteran running backs over the last week, but only one of them is going to be in the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Raiders.

The team announced that they have promoted safety Anthony Levine and defensive lineman Justin Ellis from the practice squad. That means Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman will have to wait at least a week for a chance to get on the field for the Ravens.

Latavius Murray, Ty'Son Williams, and Trenton Cannon will be the three running backs for Baltimore in Las Vegas.

Levine and Ellis were both dropped during the cut to 53 players. They’ll revert to the practice squad after the game and that can happen twice before the Ravens would have to release the players following their elevation to the active roster.

Ravens promote Anthony Levine, Justin Ellis for Monday night; Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman won’t play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk