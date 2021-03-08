Breaking News:

Dak Prescott reaches deal with Cowboys on contract extension

The Ravens’ problems on the offensive line are overhyped

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Stevens
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Baltimore Ravens should be looking to bolster their offense this offseason. While there are a few needs, one of the top priorities is finding some answers on what was a makeshift offensive line last season. But for all the harping on about the importance of the offensive line, I think Baltimore’s issues are a little overanalyzed and certainly overhyped.

First and foremost, throw out last year. Whenever you lose an All-Pro left tackle to injury and a Hall of Fame-caliber right guard to retirement, there are going to be issues. So, if we aren’t basing our assessment on last season, we need to look a little closer at what Baltimore has in order to figure out what they need. Below is a breakdown of the starting offensive line as it stands right this minute:

OL

Player

LT

Ronnie Stanley

LG

Bradley Bozeman

C

??

RG

??

RT

Orlando Brown Jr.

When you look at the locked-in starters, Baltimore has three of five spots filled with some really good talent. While Brown could be traded this offseason as he searches for a starting job at left tackle, he and Stanley are Pro Bowl players at their positions and a massive luxury for the Ravens. Very few teams can claim to have even two above-average starters at tackle, much less two Pro Bowl bookends. We can’t forget about Bozeman at left guard, who isn’t at Brown and Stanley’s level but has been solid in his own right, giving up just two sacks last season.

While the center and right guard jobs are still wide open and have been much discussed already this offseason, I don’t think Baltimore needs to panic and rush to a conclusion at both spots.

The Ravens shuffled quite a few players into the lineup at right guard last season, starting with rookie Tyre Phillips. While I believe Phillips can and will improve, he was plain terrible there in 2020 and he’s nowhere near ready to start yet. However, Ben Powers — the guy I predicted would win the job from the outset — performed quite admirably there when given a chance. Powers wasn’t outstanding and no one is going to mistake him for Yanda anytime soon but when combined with the depth Baltimore has at guard, the Ravens should feel good about heading into training camp with the starting job open for competition.

Unfortunately, center isn’t in nearly the same shape, thanks in part to the lack of depth. Currently, Baltimore has just UDFA Trystan Colon-Castillo on the roster at center as Matt Skura is expected to leave in free agency. Patrick Mekari and Bradley Bozeman are guards who can play at center but Bozeman is currently the starter at left guard and Mekari sent his fair share of snaps to the moon last season too.

As we saw last season and even in 2019, center is clearly the Ravens’ biggest problem. In fact, I believe the majority of the issues that have been attributed to the interior offensive line as a whole are really a byproduct of the struggles at center. Beyond the poor snaps, things like missed blocks and slow pulls put far more pressure on both the left and right guards to overcompensate. That leads to missed blocks of their own, getting shoved into the backfield, being late to their blocking assignment, and penalties as they either try to fire off too quickly or need to hold.

Luckily for the Ravens, center is the cheapest position on the offensive line to go buy in free agency. According to Over The Cap, Ryan Kelly — the league’s highest-paid center — ranks 25th among all offensive linemen. In fact, there are just nine centers among the 50 highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL right now. Baltimore is also fortunate that several solid centers are about to hit free agency with former Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley leading the group.

If my assessment is correct, signing a top center like Linsley in free agency would immediately patch up the Ravens’ biggest weakness on the offensive line while making both left and right guard look better as well. And as an added bonus, it won’t cost a fortune to do, even if they overpay and don’t backload the deal, which isn’t something the Ravens have done often.

If history is any indication, Baltimore isn’t going to panic and let a single bad year dictate their path in free agency or the NFL draft. In a potentially down market thanks to the projected lowering of the salary cap for the first time in a decade, the Ravens should be able to patch up their offensive line and make a splash elsewhere, as long as they’re smart about it.

List

6 top free-agent WRs Ravens should target in free agency

Recommended Stories

  • 6 top free-agent WRs Ravens should target in free agency

    With free agency right around the corner and the Baltimore Ravens needing help at wide receiver, these are the best options available.

  • After incredible season with Maryland, Brenda Frese named Big Ten Coach of the Year

    The Maryland women's basketball team heads into the Big Ten Tournament ranked no. 1 in the conference, and Coach Frese is a big reason why.

  • Matt Olson continues hot spring for A's; Matt Chapman, Ramon Laureano homer

    The A's are getting plenty of power from Matt Olson, and got some power from their other offensive stars as well.

  • Cowboys announce new contract with Dak Prescott

    The Cowboys announced they have agreed to terms on a new contract with quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday. The team said it will announce further information and details at a formal press announcement Wednesday. The Cowboys had hoped to complete a deal with Prescott before the deadline for using a second franchise tag on their [more]

  • Patriots conduct virtual interview with Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

    Zaven Collins is a potential first-round pick.

  • Supreme Court spurns last of Trump's election-related challenges

    Mr. Trump was challenging thousands of absentee ballots cast in Wisconsin.

  • Patriots have met with Clemson WR Amari Rodgers multiple times

    The Patriots obviously need to add help at receiver after a rough year in 2020.

  • Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick leaning towards retirement

    Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick leaning towards retirement

  • Democrats’ election reform bill attacks anonymous political speech

    Anonymous political speech allows a speaker to criticize government without fear of retribution from that same government.

  • CB Asante Samuel Jr. is ideal scheme fit for Packers

    Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire sees the Florida State star as an ideal coverage fit with the Packers.

  • Boeing: A Solid Recovery Play

    It’s no secret, the aviation industry has been one of the pandemic’s biggest casualties. For Boeing (BA), Covid-19 has only further piled on the pressure. Even without taking the coronavirus into account, over the past couple of years, the company has had to deal with the fallout of the 737 MAX crashes. However, Canaccord analyst Ken Herbert sees enough reasons why the outlook for Boeing is decidedly positive. “While we continue to see risk to the Boeing 737 MAX production schedule, we believe the combination of a recovery in passenger traffic, higher fuel prices, and improved airline financial health will support BA’s MAX delivery plans,” the 5-star analyst said. “Moreover, we believe Q4/20 represented the order trough for Boeing, and we believe the outlook for improved airplane orders in H2/21 will be a positive catalyst. While the stock has had a significant move off its March 2020 lows, we see further upside.” After several quarters of depressed activity, Herbert counts the uptick in air travel and federal stimulus as reasons why BA should experience an increase in orders. As the analyst notes, risks to the MAX production schedule remain, but the deliveries should go some way in helping Boeing “largely work down its ~400 MAX inventory by 2022.” While Herbert views Boeing’s production target for 31 MAXes a month by early 2022 as “unrealistic,” and anticipates the company will lower its planned MAX production rates, he believes “most of this pressure will hit the supply chain.” Execution on the MAX (and 787) “inventory work-downs,” are the two most significant elements for the A&D giant’s 2021 FCF (free cash flow) outlook. Herbert thinks investors are willing to look beyond the next couple of years, toward a more “normal” FCF scenario. That said, much better FCF in 2021, followed by “positive cash generation in 2022,” have the potential to act as positive catalysts for the stock. All in all, the analyst thinks BA “will continue to benefit from its appeal as a re-opening and economic recovery play, as well as strong execution in 2021-2022.” To this end, Herbert rates BA shares a Buy along with a $275 price target. This puts the upside potential at ~23%. (To watch Herbert’s track record, click here) Amongst Herbert’s colleagues, BA has decent support although not everyone is on board. BA's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 10 Buys, 7 Holds and 3 Sells. The $239.95 average price target suggests upside of 7% over the next 12 months. (See BA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Big Ten Tournament 2021: Bracket, how to watch, dates, preview, location

    Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Washington officially releases Alex Smith after Comeback Player of the Year season

    Alex Smith offered insight last month into his comeback and a lack of support from the team.

  • Messi grabs two assists as Barcelona march on with victory at Osasuna

    Barcelona continued their rampant run of domestic form to beat Osasuna 2-0 away from home on Saturday and move to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, with Lionel Messi setting up goals scored by Jordi Alba and teenager Ilaix Moriba. Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.

  • Adesanya aims to join UFC's exclusive "champ champ" club

    Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, but to do so he will have to overcome the power and size of light-heavyweight incumbent Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya will make a considerable step-up in weight from 185 to 205 pounds to take on Poland's Blachowicz in the main event on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson while bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his belt against Aljamain Sterling.

  • Why Bears miss out on Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, per Peter King

    Say it ain't so.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Celtics deal for Plumlee, Ellington in Athletic analyst’s proposed trade

    Wherein we counter-offer a more modest proposal.

  • Jalen Hurts speaks on the Carson Wentz trade for the 1st time

    Jalen Hurts was on the Adam Schefter Podcast and gave his take on the Carson Wentz trade. By Dave Zangaro