Ravens’ safety Kyle Hamilton will be ready for training camp after undergoing elbow surgery

The Baltimore Ravens held the first of three mandatory minicamp practices, and All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton was again a non-participant after sitting out the bulk of OTAs.

On Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh clarified, telling the media that Hamilton is recovering from minor elbow surgery.

Coach Harbaugh gives an update on Kyle Hamilton: pic.twitter.com/swvj63kmSA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 11, 2024

Still nowhere near the age of 25 (23), Hamilton was the youngest defensive starter named to the Pro Bowl, quickly emerging as the NFL’s premier safety in his second season. Hamilton plays with poise and maturity while allowing new Ravens DC Zach Orr to implement a dynamic and versatile scheme with three safeties on the field.

