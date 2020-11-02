Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey announces on Twitter he has COVID-19

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announces on Twitter he has COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced on his Twitter account Monday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19.

I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) November 2, 2020

Humphrey is the first player during the regular season to test positive and the first since a positive test in July when the team reported to training camp in Owings Mills.

The Ravens and Humphrey agreed to a five-year contract extension in early October to keep the 24-year-old in Baltimore through the 2026 season. As one of the best young cornerbacks in the league, he’s become one of the most important players on the Ravens’ defense.

In a statement by the organization, the Ravens said Humphrey learned of his positive test and began immediately self-quarantining and is in the league’s “intensive” protocols.

“In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol,” the statement continued.

Humphrey missed Wednesday's practice with an illness but he returned to practice Thursday and Friday. He played in the loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Steelers' COVID-19 tests came back negative.

The Steelers Covid-19 tests all came back negative per source — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 2, 2020

According to the NFL, if a player tests positive and is symptomatic, there will be no return unless and until: At least 10 days have passed since first COVID symptoms appeared, at least 72 hours have passed since symptoms last occurred, the return must be approved by the club physician after consultation with ICS and NFL Chief Medical Officer and local regulations and requirements are satisfied.

If a player is asymptomatic, there will be no return unless and until: 10 days have passed since initial test, or five days have passed since initial test and two consecutive negative PCR virus tests separated by 24 hours and the return is approved by the club physician after consultation with ICS and NFL Chief Medical Officer.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will address the media at 2:30 pm Monday afternoon.