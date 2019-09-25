How the Ravens prepped to deal with explosive Browns pass rush

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Ronnie Stanley is used to seeing edge rushers with speed or power. He's not used to seeing a player with both attributes.

Against the Browns on Sunday, he'll have one of his toughest matchups of the season against one of the NFL's best defensive ends in Myles Garrett.

It's a matchup that Stanley, the Ravens left tackle, and Orlando Brown, the right tackle, are becoming more and more familiar with each year against Garrett.

"You just want to look at your technique and what things worked against him, what things didn't," Stanley said. "You also got to look at all the new moves he has this year. He could add new things to his arsenal."

In his third season in the NFL, Garrett has become a force on the Browns stout front four. He's got six sacks already this season and has eight quarterbacks hits. Last season he had 13.5 sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Stanley and Brown's job is to stop him.

"I'm very confident those guys can block anybody on their own," coach John Harbaugh said. "Ronnie and Myles have played each other in the past, so they've gone against each other. Orlando too, a little bit less, but he has. Against the best pass-rushers, you're always going to use whatever tools you can, how you organize your protections."

Harbaugh also added that the team could chip Garrett with tight ends and running backs throughout the game to slow him down.

But for the most part, it will be up to Stanley and Brown to slow down Garrett. And for Stanley, it could provide a nice glimpse as to how he stacks up compared to the rest of the league.

Stanley is due for a contract renewal at the end of the 2020 season. He's started in 15 games in each of the last two seasons and is working to become one of the game's top left tackles.

"He's playing at a very high level, I think he's playing at a top level," Harbaugh said. "He's had a really good three games so far, and I expect him to keep getting better. He works really hard. He works hard in the weight room, he works hard in the meeting room and he works hard on the practice field."

Olivier Vernon lines up opposite Garrett at the other defensive end spot as the Browns boast two excellent edge rushers.

Still, the one that presents the biggest challenge is Garrett.

"He's a speed to power guy, he's got a lot of different moves in his arsenal," Brown said. "He's a great athlete, he's got above average hips and all of those different things. It's kind of a lot to prepare for, but at the end of the day, all I can do is focus on my technique and make sure my fundamentals are good to go for Sunday."

With the Ravens read option and RPO-based run game, they could slow down the two biggest threats the Browns defense has.

And depending on how Stanley and Brown hold up, Sunday's game could be decided on the edge.

"I'm not a guy that's going to sit here and change my fundamentals for anybody," Brown said. "It doesn't matter who it is, I want to go out there and play my game. They're great players, they're really good at what they do, but at the end of the day it's about what I do to put myself in the best position."

