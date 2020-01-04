How the Ravens are preparing for a playoff game without an opponent

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - The Ravens play a playoff game next Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. They just don't know what other team will be there.

Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and as a result, won't have to play until the divisional round of the playoffs on Jan. 11. Meaning, it will have to wait until the end of the Wild Card round to see who will draw the top-seeded Ravens.

The three possible opponents for the Ravens are the Titans, Bills and Texans. The Ravens beat the Bills and Texans in the regular season by scores of 24-17 and 41-7, respectively.

Saturday, the No. 6 Titans will play the Patriots and the No. 5 Bills will play the No. 4 Texans. The Ravens will play the lowest seed remaining after the first round of the playoffs.

"I think this week we've really hit on just us getting better in these three days of practice," defensive line coach Joe Cullen said. "Two of the teams we've played in the last month, and we know them pretty well. And then last year, we did play Tennessee. I know they have different coordinators, but we'll find out. And then really, at the end of the day, it's about what we do and how well we prepare and how well we play."

The Ravens will know their opponent late Saturday night, a week before the divisional round.

They've got game film on two of their possible opponents already, which means there's some familiarity with schemes and alignments. So during the bye week, they turned their attention to the Titans - the only team in the AFC playoffs the Ravens haven't seen.

"We're going to do some catch-up on them, but we really need to dive in on Tennessee and really get our teeth sunk into them the next couple of days," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said.

As for whether the Ravens will watch the Wild Card games, that's still left to be decided.

"I haven't even decided if I'm going to watch them yet," Marshal Yanda said. "We'll see. But as far as preparing, they're all going to run like a similar style of defense – those double teams, that footwork and the timing and the run game and the pass game. You'll have your one-on-one blocks. So, we'll work on us right now."

But even if the Ravens do tune in, they'll still have a film-like mindset watching their future opponent play.

"Growing up, my dad was really big on when I watched ball, watch your position," Orlando Brown Jr. said. "Over time, being so young and all that different stuff, I think I just naturally watch the right tackle or the left tackle playing, and that's really what I'm paying attention to throughout the games, is just those individual matchups for each side, left and right tackles."

So while there's a rust vs. rest debate that will rage on as long as there are byes in the NFL, the Ravens will easily take the time off that the No. 1 seed brings. Even though that means you can't get a jumpstart on next week's opponent.

"Obviously, rest is critical, and we've played a lot of physical ball games this year," Yanda said. "I'm an old man, so the rest is (key). I'm not going to shy away from it. I will take it. And when we play our football game, I'm going to have some juice now. So, I'm excited."

