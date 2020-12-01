The Ravens are on track to play the Steelers tomorrow.

The plan remains for the Ravens to travel to Pittsburgh tonight after they practiced today, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

An outbreak of COVID-19 forced the Ravens to cancel practice for a week, and resulted in their game against the Steelers being postponed from Thanksgiving to Sunday, then from Sunday to Tuesday, and finally from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Although the Ravens will be at less than 100 percent, with Robert Griffin III starting in place of Lamar Jackson among several changes to the lineup because of the COVID-19 outbreak, they are expecting to get the game played, finally.

Ravens practiced today, head to Pittsburgh tonight originally appeared on Pro Football Talk