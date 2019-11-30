The weather turns into a factor during this time of the NFL season, so teams are preparing for it.

The 49ers will take on the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore, and the weather calls for a 100 percent chance of rain and 88 percent humidity. That has the Ravens staff soaking footballs in water to make sure the team is ready to handle the elements.

Ravens practiced with wet balls Thursday, given that the forecast calls for 100 percent rain for Sunday's game vs. the 49ers.



"Our equipment staff did a great job of soaking those things pretty good," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said.



— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 29, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Roman himself knows more than just the rain will be cause for concern against the 49ers -- this matchup is being talked about as a possible Super Bowl preview.

The offensive coordinator has seen what the 49ers' defense has to bring to the table after watching the film.

"We have our work cut out for us," Roman said in a press conference earlier this week.

[RELATED: Shanahan OK with rain if it helps slow Lamar Jackson down]

Rookie Nick Bosa specifically stood out to the staff with his "disruptive" and aggressive ways.

The Ravens appear to be pulling out all the stops to take on the 10-1 49ers, and they'll need all the help they can get.

Ravens practice with wet balls to prepare for 49ers matchup in rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area