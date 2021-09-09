Ravens practice squad signs ex-Saints RB Devonta Freeman

Ravens now are signing veteran free-agent RB Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. The idea is that Freeman will be promoted to Ravens’ active roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

The Baltimore Ravens are signing Devonta Freeman to their practice squad. The former New Orleans Saint running back who was signed in preseason and, then subsequently released when the roster crunch occurred, will join a running back needy Ravens.

The signing comes on the heels of the news that Baltimore running back Gus Edwards suffered a torn ACL in practice on Thursday. This injury follows a haunting list of injuries to running backs for the Ravens that also includes starter J.K. Dobbins and backup running back Justice Hill both to Achilles injuries. Freeman will join Le’Veon Bell on the practice squad with hopes of being promoted to the active roster following these rash of injuries.

Additionally, another former Saints running back, Latavius Murray, is also eyeing a move to the Ravens for obvious reasons — with Bell and Freeman on the practice squad, the only other healthy Ravens running backs under contract are Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon. Could the two have a reunion in Baltimore?