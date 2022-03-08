Ravens post-combine 7-round mock draft

The 2022 NFL Combine concluded on Sunday as the on-field drills, interviews and measurements gave teams an idea of which prospects could be a fit for them. There were an impressive bunch of players in attendance, including many of the to prospects available.

For the Baltimore Ravens, they got to see which players could be the best fits for them as they got to know many of them both on and off of the field. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta shared the importance of the event, and he was most likely very pleased by what he saw from the 2022 class.

Below we dive into a post-combine seven-round mock draft for the Ravens.

Round 1, Pick 14: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Gardner would be one of many dream scenarios for the Ravens with their first selection in the 2022 draft. He had a phenomenal combine, and appears to have passed LSU cornerback Derek Stingley as the top cornerback in the class. He barely allowed any yards or touchdowns in college, has great ball skills and can dominate in both press and zone coverage.

Round 2, Pick 45: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

Faalele is a massive human being, standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing around 380 pounds. He’s an elite athlete for his size and has shown the ability to get out into space with ease while also using his raw power to grade out opponents in the run game.

The former Golden Gophers star is a bit raw, but he has starting potential on Day 1 for any NFL team. Baltimore help at the tackle position, and Faalele represents great value at pick No. 45.

Round 3, Pick 76: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

Enagbare saw his role increase every year while in school, and has shown that he can get consistent pressure on the quarterback. For a Ravens team that has struggled to bring the quarterback down over the past few years, Enagbare could be just what the doctor ordered.

Although he’s a skilled pass rusher, Enagbare still needs to work on defending the run. He’s still a work in progress in that area, but as a situational pass rusher he could make some noise early at the NFL level.

Round 3, Pick 99: Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga

Strange is a good person off of the field, but on it he plays with a mean streak as he looks to impose his will. He is a very versatile player who has played at left guard, left tackle and center. However, it appears that he projects best as a center at the next level, which could be a major need for Baltimore depending on what happens with Bradley Bozeman.

Round 4, Pick 108: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

The Ravens don’t need to invest in a wide receiver early in the 2022 draft, and it wouldn’t be shocking if they decided not to invest in the position at all over the course of draft weekend. However, Ross fits the profile of what the team needs out of a pass catcher. He’s 6-foot-3 and can high-point the ball with ease with his great contested catch skills.

Round 4: Pick 117: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Pierce would be a great third option out of the backfield for Baltimore, who will hopefully be getting back fully healthy versions of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. The former Gator would be a nice compliment to the Ravens’ dynamic duo in the event that they don’t choose to sign a veteran option such as Devonta Freeman.

Round 4, Pick 126: John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas

Ridgeway is one of the more underrated players in the 2022 draft class. He was a dominant run-stuffer as a Razorback, and could be a dominant two-down player immediately at the NFL level. With Baltimore’s defensive line unit potentially undergoing massive changes this offseason, Ridgeway would be a nice addition.

Round 4, Pick 138: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

Cook is a developmental player, but showed impressive skills when starting for the Bearcats. He’s a hard hitting player who can play in multiple spots on a defense, which the Ravens value in their defenders. With some coaching, Cook could be a very quality player at the NFL level.

Round 4, Pick 140: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

Okonkwo had the fastest 40-yard dash times among tight ends at the 2022 Combine, running a blazing 4.52. He can be deployed in multiple different spots in the offense, and is a weapon in the passing game. While there is still some left to be desired out of his run blocking, the former Terrapin could be a solid third tight end for Baltimore.

Round 5, Pick 194: Joshua Ross, ILB, Michigan

Ross is a hard hitting inside linebacker that played under Mike Macdonald while he was at the University of Michigan. He was one of the leaders of the Wolverines’ defense, and could be a nice investment in the later rounds due to his ability to blitz from the MIKE position and his potential value on special teams.

