Report: No new Ravens test positive for COVID-19 after CB Marlon Humphrey plays in game while positive





Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it appears no new cases have emerged on either side.

The Ravens had no new positives from COVID-19 tests administered Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The team is reportedly still determining who was in close contact with Humphrey, who remains out this week against the Indianapolis Colts.

Humphrey announced he was positive on Monday, and the Ravens soon confirmed the All-Pro cornerback was self-quarantining and the team was entering the NFL’s intensive protocol.

Not only did Humphrey play 100 percent of defensive snaps on Sunday while apparently positive for COVID-19 (the test was administered before the Steelers game, per Pelissero), he also participated in practice the prior week with reported cold symptoms.

Obviously, Humphrey being the only positive case on the team is good news for the Ravens, and further evidence that on-field COVID-19 transmission isn’t as big a threat as off-field activities. The team will still be dealing with a lot as it prepares for its game against the Colts.

It’s safe to say the Ravens have had better weekends. Losing to their biggest rival in a close game that could decide the AFC North was tough enough, but then the team got the news that Humphrey tested positive and another All-Pro player is out for the season.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, one of the best pass-blockers in the NFL, sustained a season-ending ankle injury after Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt accidentally crashed into his legs at the end of a play. Stanley had just signed a five-year, $112 million extension that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman of all time.

Now, the Ravens will have to prepare for the 5-2 Colts while not being allowed to meet in person and practicing under strict protocols.

