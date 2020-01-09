How the Ravens’ playoff game could be decided in the red zone

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Both the Ravens and the Titans have made it to this point in the season largely because of what they've been able to do when the field is wide open.

The Ravens have spread teams out and taken advantage of using their speed and ended with the season as the NFL's top rushing offense of all-time, with the most accomplished rushing quarterback in one season. The Titans used Derrick Henry to batter opponents up the middle, as he ran his way to the NFL's rushing title.

But still, Saturday's game could come down to who performs better when the field shrinks inside the 20-yard line.

Baltimore and Tennessee have two of the NFL's best red zone offenses. Should one team have to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns near the other team's end zone, it could spell doom for that team's season.

"(Because of) how many threats they've got," Chuck Clark said when asked to explain the Titans' red zone efficiency. "They got two tight ends, they've got a couple good receivers, they've got a good back. They've got different threats. Then (Ryan) Tannehill can take off and run it as well. They've got so many different threats and so many different things that they run."

The Titans enter the divisional round with the NFL's top red zone offense and one of the league's most improved units since Week 7.

According to footballoutsiders.com, the Titans are third in the NFL with 5.38 points per appearance in the red zone. When in the red zone, the Titans score a touchdown 75.6 percent of the time, the league's best mark by about 13 percent.

Inside the 20-yard line, Tannehill boasts the second-best completion percentage of quarterbacks with more than 10 passes in the red zone at 69.23 percent. Tannehill's completion percentage is impressive, as it drops just 1.2 percent in the red zone from his 70.3 throughout all areas of the field.

On the ground, Henry is tied for the league lead in touchdowns (14) scored from inside the 20-yard line. He's also second in yards from inside the 20-yard line, despite the fact that he has 14 fewer carries than the best in the league, Ezekiel Elliott, who bests him by just five yards.

"They're the No. 1 red zone team in the league right now," coach John Harbaugh said. "But Ryan does that. He extends plays. He moves around. Guys do a great job extending to get open. You have to cover those guys for a long time and do a great job with it. So, that's what's successful in the red zone, just what you're talking about."

And while the Titans red zone offense is a weapon, the Ravens are just as successful inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Baltimore is second in the NFL with 5.45 points per appearance in the red zone and second, behind the Titans, in touchdowns per red zone appearance at 67.2 percent.

"We overemphasize that in practice," Lamar Jackson said. "We make it a key point. Last year, we used to drive the ball down the field and wouldn't score any points in the red zone. We had ‘Tuck' (Justin Tucker) coming on the field a lot, and [it was] the same thing at the beginning of the season, besides the Miami game."

Where there could be a weakness, too, is in the Titans defense of the Ravens' red zone offense.

Tennessee has the fourth-worst red zone defense in terms of points allowed per appearance at 5.26. In terms of touchdowns per red zone appearance, it's even worse at 68.1 percent - 31st in the NFL.

Baltimore ranks 12th in points allowed per appearance in the red zone at 4.73, and third in touchdowns allowed at 47.7 percent.

And after what Jackson says was a rocky start, the Ravens have been one of the league's best teams when the field shortens and the stakes rise.

"We started doing the same thing from last year, but we got in practice and we were like, ‘We have to score in the red zone,'" Jackson said. "We're doing a great job driving the ball down the field, but we have to finish. And our goal was to finish, and we've just been having a lot of success."

