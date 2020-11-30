Ravens players share skepticism for game vs. Steelers being played Tuesday

Ravens players share skepticism for game being played Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the Baltimore Ravens set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak within the organization, news continued to trend in the wrong direction.

Baltimore canceled its practice on Monday after positive tests from Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon and Willie Snead on Sunday moved the Ravens' Reserve/COVID-19 list total to 23 players.

While the NFL is still planning on the game being played Tuesday night, Baltimore would have to do it without numerous players and having not practiced in nine days as positive tests continue to roll in. Considering all those circumstances, some Ravens players took to Twitter on Monday to share how they felt about the scheduled contest.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the season, tweeted that the two teams should honor the theme of 2020 by playing the game on a virtual gridiron.

Virtual Tuesday Night Game? https://t.co/9pVNlX0gPS — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) November 30, 2020

Linebacker L.J. Fort chimed in as well, noting that if the game were to be played, he was going to channel his inner Marshawn Lynch pregame.

I’m on Marshawn pre game ritual if we gotta play this game https://t.co/UUFx2xRE7o — L.J. Fort (@i_Serve24) November 30, 2020

That statement is most likely an allusion to a story that was released by ESPN on Sunday that featured the former running back explaining that he used to drink a certain beverage before his games.

Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen didn't have any words in his tweet, but his tone matched that of his teammates: skepticism about the contest.