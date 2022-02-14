Ravens players roast Bengals CB Eli Apple on Twitter after Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals was a game for the ages, as Los Angeles came out on top by the final score of 23-20 in nail-biting fashion. The Rams were led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass over Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple.

After the game, many took to Twitter to roast Apple for his play, as he was burnt multiple times and ended the contest giving up two scores. Among those to join in on the action were multiple Ravens players, who made sure Apple knew where they stood on him.

Apple Pack Gone Hit Hard In LA.. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/vxkZDrgogs — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) February 14, 2022

Apple has caused a huge amount of controversy over the course of the 2022 season, getting into it on social media with players and fans from multiple teams, including Baltimore. After the Bengals’ Week 7 win over the Ravens, Apple was seen mocking Baltimore’s “Big Truss” motto.

Bengals CB Eli Apple with a “Big Truss,” a Baltimore catchphrase, and then some in the postgame aftermath. pic.twitter.com/ItRpJpzisd — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 24, 2021

Aside from Baltimore, Apple has also created controversy with players and/or fans from the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints. Apple is slated to hit free agency during the 2022 offseason, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up signing, if he signs anywhere at all.