Ravens players rip NFL for lack of 'player safety'

The Baltimore Ravens have not practiced at all this week and been forced to conduct everything virtually since Sunday due to multiple positive coronavirus tests within the organization.

Yet, with a Thanksgiving night tilt with Pittsburgh looming on Thursday, the NFL currently has no plans to change the date of the crucial AFC North matchup.

With the Ravens set to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, both defensive lineman Derek Wolfe and tight end Mark Andrews took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the league and its current protocols.

“Player safety” 😂😂😂 what a joke — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) November 25, 2020

As the season has gone on, and cases have continued to rise nationwide, the league has carried on despite more and more teams having outbreaks.

Earlier this season, we saw Green Bay have to play a game with almost exclusively practice-squad running backs, while San Francisco had their entire wide receiving corps sidelined due to the virus.

Such will be the case for Baltimore on Thursday, as they will be without two main contributors on offense against Pittsburgh. Both running backs Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins tested positive for the virus.

Ravens vs. Steelers is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.