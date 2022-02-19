Ravens players respond to cryptic tweet by Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith

The Baltimore Ravens have seen many different homegrown players depart their team for other opportunities over the years in free agency. Some of those players have gone on to have successful careers, while others have struggled. A recent example of a player who took off after leaving Baltimore is outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Green Bay Packers during the 2019 offseason.

Smith has turned into one of the best pass rushers in the league during his time in Green Bay, but there has been some speculation as to whether he will be a cap casualty. On Friday, Smith tweeted out a single emoji, cryptically signaling that something might be going on.

A few Ravens players responded to the tweet, namely inside linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Smith is currently slated to have over a $27 million cap hit in 2022, and the Packers can save around $15 million by cutting ties this offseason. The veteran only played in one game during the 2021 season with a back injury, but combined for 26 sacks during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Smith spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens, and the team could certainly be interested in a reunion if he is indeed let go by Green Bay. Baltimore will almost certainly look to beef up their pass rush this offseason, and Smith would be a great place to start. It seems like Ravens players are on board with the idea as well.