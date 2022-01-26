Ravens players respond to Antonio Brown’s tweet of himself in a Baltimore jersey

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read

The Baltimore Ravens ended their 2021 season on a six-game losing streak and now turn their attention to the 2022 offseason. They will have many opportunities to improve their roster over the coming months, as they have a few big needs that need to be taken care of.

One position that Baltimore doesn’t have too much of a need at right now is wide receiver, as they have plenty of young talent there. However, veteran wideout Antonio Brown recently expressed interest in playing with quarterback Lamar Jackson on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, even going as far as to post a picture of himself in a Ravens jersey on Twitter.

Multiple Baltimore players responded to the picture, including inside linebackers Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort, as well as cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Even safety Tony Jefferson got in on the action, responding to Queen’s tweet with a disapproving GIF.

Brown is an extremely talented football player, but also comes with a massive amount of baggage. The Ravens have built a culture that generally stays away from players with off-field issues, so it doesn’t seem likely that the team will add Brown to their roster.

