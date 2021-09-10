Ravens players react on Twitter to Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters injury news

Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
The Baltimore Ravens received horrible news on Thursday as running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters both suffered season-ending torn ACLs on back-to-back plays in practice. It continues a brutal injury trend for Baltimore, who has also lost running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill as well as linebacker L.J. Fort to torn ligaments over the last few weeks. Both Edwards and Peters are devastating losses for the entire team, and the Ravens will now look to the other players on their roster to step up and make an impact.

The news was shocking and devastating to many, including the Baltimore players themselves. The teammates of Edwards and Peters took to Twitter to send well wishes as well as send positive messages.

Former Ravens players also responded to the news.

