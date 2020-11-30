Ravens players react to NFL canceling practice while still scheduled to play Steelers Tuesday

The NFL canceled the Baltimore Ravens’ Monday practice yet still has Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the books. If that’s confusing to you, you’re not the only one.

With news that Baltimore’s practice had been canceled, Ravens players took to social media to share their thoughts. Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen let his silence do the talking for him.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is about to open up Zoom or maybe a game of Madden to figure out the winner of this game.

Virtual Tuesday Night Game? https://t.co/9pVNlX0gPS — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) November 30, 2020

Linebacker L.J. Fort is looking for the bottle of Hennessy if this game actually happens — something former running back Marshawn Lynch recently admitted to doing before games.

I’m on Marshawn pre game ritual if we gotta play this game https://t.co/UUFx2xRE7o — L.J. Fort (@i_Serve24) November 30, 2020

This isn’t the first time Ravens players have been publicly flabbergasted by the NFL’s decision to play this game in the middle of an outbreak. Defensive end Derek Wolfe sarcastically pointed to the league’s “player safety” motto, calling it a joke.