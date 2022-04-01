Ravens players react to ILB Bobby Wagner signing with Rams

The Baltimore Ravens have been making moves during free agency. They’ve signed safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Micheal Pierce, while also bringing back fullback Patrick Ricard. However, another player that the Ravens was eyeing in free agency who could have had a big impact for them ended up signing with another team.

On Thursday, it was announced that linebacker Bobby Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles and Baltimore were the two teams left in the running for Wagner’s services according to earlier reports.

Players from the Ravens voiced their opinions on Twitter following the announcement. Many were not thrilled about Wagner playing for another team.

Check out their messages here: