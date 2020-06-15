Ravens players love Madden 21's cover design of Lamar Jackson

The wait is almost over.

On Tuesday, EA Sports will release the first look at the cover for Madden NFL 21, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as the featured athlete.

However, a handful of Jackson's teammates were given a sneak peek of the cover on Monday, 24 hours before the game will release the design to the public. To say that Jackson's teammates loved the cover would be a massive understatement.

The Checkdown, an NFL propertied Twitter account, posted a video of Mark Ingram, Orlando Brown, Justin Tucker and other Ravens players reacting to the design.

The design got the approval of all, but particularly from Jackson's left tackle.

"That's hard bruh. That's tight," Brown said. "It's got an old school look. This is some of their best work."

An animated, sunglasses-wearing Tucker used a phrase that ex-NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens made famous to describe the cover.

"That's my quarterback," Tucker said. "That's my teammate. LJ8, a new era."

Willie Snead, Ronnie Stanley, and Mark Andrews were all also hyped to see the design.

Earlier on Monday, EA Sports released a teaser for the game with Jackson prominent in the video. The cover design was originally supposed to be released on June 1, but the company postponed it due to the civil unrest and protests going on following the killing of George Floyd.

