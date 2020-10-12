Ravens players leading campaign for Patrick Queen's DROY candidacy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Week 5 saw Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen put together potentially his best performance of his young NFL career.

The 2020 first round selection recorded a strip-sack of his former college teammate Joe Burrow early in the game and later returned a fumble caused by Marlon Humphrey for a touchdown to help seal a 27-3 win over the Bengals. Baltimore's defense was dominant on Sunday, and Queen played a major role.

So, following the contest, Ravens players unveiled their newest campaign: Patrick Queen for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

It began with a simple and straightforward tweet from Humphrey, who let the world know that his new teammate deserved some recognition and praise. From there, the likes of Mark Ingram, DeShon Elliott and Robert Griffin III kept the momentum going.

Defensive Rookie of the Year type play 👀 @Patrickqueen_ https://t.co/YFxWsoC2eT — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 11, 2020

It's no surprise that members of the Ravens are beginning to build hype for Queen, as they have become notorious for noting the strong play of their teammates time and time again. The Lamar Jackson MVP campaign in 2019 is a prime example.

For Queen, the chances of winning DROY are real. He entered Sunday's contest tied for the second-most tackles among rookies, and the linebacker has demonstrated that he has a clear knack for finding the football.

Though there is still plenty of football left to be played, don't expect the advocation for Queen to slow down. It's most likely just getting started.