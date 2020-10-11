Ravens players go ham on Twitter after defense’s standout performance against Bengals

Matthew Stevens

In the National Football League, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a beating like what the Baltimore Ravens just gave the Cincinnati Bengals. Though the offense was lackluster, Baltimore’s defense put up stats like they were playing a game of “Madden 21” against the easiest computer difficulty. And you better believe the players were pumped for all the highlights and trash talk after the final whistle.

The biggest props happened to go to rookie linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Both players were instrumental in the Ravens’ big defensive showing and both earned quite a lot of love following the game.

We’ll kick it off with all the praise for Queen:






But we can’t forget the love for Humphrey as well.





Of course, the entire defense got props for their seven sacks, 15 quarterback hits, one interception, and two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown.


