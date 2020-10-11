Ravens players go ham on Twitter after defense’s standout performance against Bengals

In the National Football League, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a beating like what the Baltimore Ravens just gave the Cincinnati Bengals. Though the offense was lackluster, Baltimore’s defense put up stats like they were playing a game of “Madden 21” against the easiest computer difficulty. And you better believe the players were pumped for all the highlights and trash talk after the final whistle.

The biggest props happened to go to rookie linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Both players were instrumental in the Ravens’ big defensive showing and both earned quite a lot of love following the game.

We'll kick it off with all the praise for Queen:

















Patrick Queen DROY — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) October 11, 2020





But we can’t forget the love for Humphrey as well.





At this point, I'm not sure if it's better for Marlon to let the receiver catch the ball and Fruit Punch it out, or break up the pass. https://t.co/ZhCjjeivPT — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 11, 2020





Great team win!!! @marlon_humphrey Defensive Player of The Year 👀 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 11, 2020





"If you see Marlon, why do you still run the ball? Just get down man." @Patrickqueen_ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4gWYZ5LZYc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2020





Of course, the entire defense got props for their seven sacks, 15 quarterback hits, one interception, and two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown.

You have to love how our DEFENSE played today… have to keep getting better! #ontoPhilly — Pat Ricard (@PRic508) October 11, 2020





"A very good team win. The defense played LIGHTS OUT." pic.twitter.com/DTGsoX555I — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2020



