Ravens players congratulate, tease Marlon Humphrey after big contract extension

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is the latest Baltimore Ravens player to get a big contract extension. Baltimore signed Humphrey to a five-year extension worth $98.75 million that will keep him locked up through 2026.

Few people are happier for Humphrey than his own teammates. Other Ravens players took to social media to congratulate and even poke a little fun at their new very rich teammate. Let’s see what they had to say about Humphrey’s contract.

Quarterback Robert Griffin III, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, and fellow cornerback Tavon Young gave Humphrey a big pat on the back.





A wise man once said, “if you consistently do your job at a high level the money will come!” He wasn’t lying 🤷🏾‍♂️ Congrats @marlon_humphrey Love seeing my brothers get paid https://t.co/A44jNcw1ZP — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) October 1, 2020









But it wouldn’t be this team without a little joking around. Fullback and all-around weapon Patrick Ricard congratulating Humphrey using a nickname the Pro Bowl cornerback hasn’t been terribly fond of. Running back Mark Ingram made sure to inform Ricard he’s gonna get that block button treatment for at least a day.

He gon block u for the day 😭😭 — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) October 1, 2020





Kicker Justin Tucker and safety DeShon Elliott were all about Humphrey getting that bag.









It didn’t take long for Humphrey to get his first loan request with linebacker L.J. Fort jokingly asking to hold a little something now that he’s got a fat bank account.





No matter which Ravens players popped up to say something, or whether they had jokes or just praise, this goes to show that family atmosphere Baltimore tries to have in the locker room. These guys are all joking around and having a good time with one another while showing respect to one of their own getting rewarded.