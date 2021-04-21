Ravens players chime in on new jersey number rule change

Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
The Baltimore Ravens could see a few of their players change numbers this upcoming season. The NFL officially approved a rule proposed by the Kansas City Chiefs that will ease jersey number restrictions throughout the entire NFL, making it so different positions can choose from a much bigger set of numbers.

Plenty of players will be looking to change their numbers. They could choose to go after the number they wore in college or a number that they think suits them better than their current one. A few Baltimore players have already chimed in on the new rule, indicating that they’re excited about the possibility of switching to something different.

DeShon Elliott, who wore No. 4 in college at the University of Texas, said that the current holder of No. 4, Sam Koch, needs a Twitter account so that he can reach out about a potential swap.

After finding out that Koch already has a Twitter, Elliott reached out to him directly, and the punter responded.

Patrick Queen also took to Twitter to see if Lamar Jackson, the current holder of his college number, would be willing to part with No. 8 for a bit of cash.

Queen then indicated that he wasn’t being serious about the inquiry, as prying No. 8 from Jackson would be no easy task.

Marlon Humphrey, who has gone through a number switch himself, showed support for his defensive teammates, indicating that he is behind both Elliott and Queen in their quest for a new jersey.

Other Ravens who could look to update their number include J.K. Dobbins, James Proche, Devin Duvernay and Marquise Brown. Over the coming weeks and months, there should be plenty of players across the league donning new jerseys. A few of them might be from Baltimore.

