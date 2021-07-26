Ravens players begin recruiting Chandler Jones to Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens have improved their team in multiple areas over the course of the 2021 offseason. From their offensive line to their wide receiver room, it’s expected that Baltimore will get big contributions from many of their new additions. However, one position that has some people a bit concerned at the moment is edge defender.

On Sunday, it was reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones requested a trade at some point during the offseason, raising questions about his future.

All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, per sources. Jones has been unhappy with his contract and future with the team. Cardinals don’t want to trade him and expect him to report to camp. But certainly a situation to watch. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 25, 2021

After the news of Jones’ situation broke, many NFL players began to recruit the star on social media. That included multiple Ravens players such as Marlon Humphrey, Lamar Jackson, and DeShon Elliott. Humphrey posed a simple question, while Jackson and Elliott responded with an answers that got many excited.

Chandler Jones to the Ravens???? — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) July 25, 2021

If everything falls into place and Jones is acquired by the team, there’s no doubt that the veteran would be a phenomenal addition to Baltimore’s defense. He would be a perfect compliment to what the Ravens already have at the edge rusher position, and would give them a top pass rushing threat to go along with an elite secondary and excellent front-seven talent.

Jones has posted 97 sacks through nine NFL seasons, including 49 in a three-year span from 2017-2019. He was limited to just five games and accumulated just one sack in 2020 due to a serious biceps injury.