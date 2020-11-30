The Ravens learned of more positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday, but they still followed through with their plan to have players back at the facility.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that players have returned to work. The players were gathered in the parking lot on Sunday evening and waited to get league approval to go inside. They have gotten that approval and are back in the building for the first time since Tuesday.

As Jay Glazer of FOX reported earlier on Sunday, they are back to do conditioning work only ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Steelers. No football work is taking place.

That game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but it moved to Sunday and then Tuesday as positive tests piled up in the Ravens organization. The team’s COVID-19 reserve list has swelled to more than 20 players with tight end Mark Andrews, linebacker Matthew Judon, and wide receiver Willie Snead added to the list on Sunday.

Those players will not play on Tuesday and the Ravens will also be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins and others, but those who are available resumed some work on Sunday.

Ravens players back at facility for conditioning work originally appeared on Pro Football Talk