Ravens player tests positive for COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens just activated cornerback Marlon Humphrey from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but they’re not yet done with the virus. The Ravens announced a player tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, putting the team back into the NFL’s intensive protocol.

Baltimore didn’t announce which player had tested positive, just that the player in question is already in isolation and there were no high-risk close contacts. While Humphrey was the only player to test positive last week, seven other players were deemed to be high-risk close contacts, forcing them into isolation as well. This time around, the Ravens will only need to put one player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Baltimore is scheduled to play the New England Patriots this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.