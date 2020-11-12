Ravens player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Patriots matchup

Ravens player tests positive for COVID-19 before Patriots game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The COVID-19 shoe is on the other foot for the New England Patriots.

A Baltimore Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday's game in New England against the Patriots, the team confirmed in a statement Thursday.

The player has already begun quarantining, per the Ravens, and had no high-risk contacts, meaning no other player or staffer has been asked to self-isolate.

The Patriots were in Baltimore's position earlier this season, as quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 prior to New England's Week 4 game against the Chiefs.

The team traveled to Kansas City anyway and had a handful of players test positive for COVID-19 in the following weeks but have not reported a positive test since Oct. 17.

Meanwhile, Ravens safety Marlon Humphrey just came off the club's COVID-19/reserve list after spending 10 days in quarantine.

It's unclear how Baltimore's latest positive test will affect the status of Sunday night's game at Gillette Stadium, but for now, it appears the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff is still in place.