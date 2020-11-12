Ravens player tests positive for COVID-19, no high-risk contacts on team

Another Ravens player tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens announced an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately began to isolate and quarantine Wednesday morning.

There were no other high-risk contacts on the team or coaching staff who will have to do the same.

"We were informed this morning that a Ravens player tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is in the NFL's intensive protocol. There were no high-risk contacts, and no other player or staff member is required to isolate.

"We will continue to work closely with the NFL, our team doctors and trainers and will follow their guidance," they said.

This is the second-straight week in which the Ravens have had to deal with a positive test on their roster. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive ahead of Baltimore's Week 9 matchup with the Colts and seven of his teammates were placed COVID-19 reserve list as high-risk contacts.

There were no new positive tests found in those high-risk contacts, so only Humphrey missed the team's win over Indianapolis out of the group.

The Ravens are scheduled to kick off against the Patriots on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. EST.