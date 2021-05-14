Ravens to play Saints, Panthers and Washington in NFL Preseason Schedule

Ravens to play Saints, Panthers and Washington in preseason schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens announced the team's 2021 preseason schedule on Friday, with three NFC matchups headlining the August games.

Baltimore will take on the New Orleans Saints at home on August 14 before traveling to Carolina on August 21 to face the Panthers. The Ravens then wrap up the three-game slate at FedExField against the Washington Football Team, a yearly matchup in the preseason.

This will be the first preseason action for the Ravens, and every other team, since 2019 as the 2020 preseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the league has opted to shorten the preseason by one game as it added a 17th game to the regular season campaign.

Following these three matchups, the Ravens will jump right into primetime with a Week 1 matchup in Las Vegas against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.