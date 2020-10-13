Ravens to play in front of limited fans for first time in 2020 season

Ravens to play in front of limited fans for first time in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens' Week 6 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles is going to look a little different than the team is used to this season.

For the first time in 2020, the Ravens will be playing for a limited audience - 7,500 fans to be exact.

Eagles will begin welcoming fans to home games starting this Sunday vs. the Ravens. Total stadium capacity will be limited to 7,500. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2020

As mentioned, the Eagles' home stadium capacity is still severely limited thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. 7,500 is a mere fraction of the Lincoln Financial Field's typical capacity of nearly 70,000. But it will still be a first for a Ravens team that has played in front of no more than 250 people, comprised of family members, this season.

The timeline for when the Ravens might allow more fans at M&T Bank Stadium remains unclear, as the ultimate decision for each NFL team is up to their respective local governments. Some stadiums have allowed fans all season, while others have been completely empty since Week 1.

For now, Sunday afternoon will be a different feel for a team that has thrived on playing in front of thousands of frenzied fans in the past. Road crowds have never intimidated the Ravens before, and 7,500 people likely won't be enough to do it this week either.