Ravens to play out final week with the Steelers playing for their playoff lives

The Ravens don't need to be told what's at stake on Sunday. They already know.

The interesting part, however, is that it's not at stake for them.

Baltimore has already clinched the top seed and will rest Lamar Jackson, Marshal Yanda, Mark Ingram, Earl Thomas and Brandon Williams. The main focus is, clearly, to keep the majority of the team healthy.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, has everything to play for. The Steelers need a win, and a Titans loss, to make the playoffs as the AFC's No. 6 seed.

But that doesn't mean the Ravens are ready to hand a win to them.

"I mean, it's the Steelers," Bradley Bozeman said. "We're trying to win. There's really no left off. We've got some guys sitting, but that's the smarter thing for the team. But the guys in this locker room are in this locker room for a reason."

Robert Griffin III will take snaps as a starting quarterback for the first time since Jan. 1, 2017. He's thrown just 23 passes since that day.

Sunday's game could go a long way in deciding what the future of Griffin's career in the NFL looks like.

"I just have to make sure I continue to watch tape like I've been doing, continue to stay ready like I've been doing, and then go out and now I actually get a chance to play," Griffin said. "So, I'm excited about that. It'll be a lot of fun, but I know the Steelers, like I said, they're not going to make it easy for us."

He'll have a new running back behind him in Gus Edwards, which will be up against a Steelers defense that's entirely healthy with a playoff spot on the line.

"There's a strong case to be made either way, and I really recognize the other side of it," coach John Harbaugh said. "It's a fair, a valid case. It's real. So, you just have to balance it out between two … It's two good choices, really. We are going to have to practice really well. That's our whole team. And really, the whole team, most of the whole team is playing anyway."

The Ravens won't play for two more weeks when they'll host the divisional round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium. While they'd like to be 14-2 (a franchise-best) when that playoffs come, the first priority is keeping everyone healthy.

From there, though, they're still drawn in by the fact that they can knock the Steelers out of the playoffs themselves.

"We're going to do everything we can to play our best football game and win the game," Harbaugh said. "That's what we're going out there to do. We know who we're playing. We know what kind of game it will be. And we're going to go out there and play our kind of football game."

