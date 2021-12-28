Ravens place Tyus Bowser on COVID-19 reserve list

The Ravens placed outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and rookie defensive back Ar'Darius Washington on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

The Ravens now have eight players from the active roster on the COVID-19 reserve list, including quarterback Tyler Huntley and outside linebacker Justin Houston.

Bowser and Houston have combined for 10.5 of the Ravens’ 32 sacks this season. Bowser leads the team with six and is third on the team with 14 quarterback hits.

The Ravens did get cornerback Chris Westry back Tuesday as they activated him from the COVID-19 list. Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith returned from the COVID-19 list Monday.

Baltimore needs Westry with Anthony Averett‘s availability in question after he injured his ribs Sunday. The Ravens already have lost cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters for the season.

The team also announced it cut Kenji Bahar from the practice squad after he served as the backup quarterback to emergency starter Josh Johnson on Sunday against the Bengals. Bahar’s departure is an indication Lamar Jackson (ankle) and/or Huntley is nearing a return.

In other transactions, the Ravens re-signed center James Murray to the practice squad and waived defensive back Blake Countess from the practice squad.

