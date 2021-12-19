Ravens place two more players on Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 15

The Baltimore Ravens have seen multiple key contributors placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the past few days ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. That fact combined with the countless amount of injuries leaves Baltimore decimated at multiple key positions.

On Saturday, the Ravens lost two more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list in cornerback Chris Westry and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Both players were set to have key roles in the event that they suited up, but now they will be unavailable.

WR Sammy Watkins is being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out tomorrow vs. the Packers. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2021