Ravens place six players on PUP list ahead of training camp

The Baltimore Ravens went through an extremely injury-plagued season in 2021, losing a massive amount of key contributors over the course of the year. The team had to continuously plug in different players at many different positions, and it resulted in an 8-9 season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Baltimore is regarded as a strong bounce-back candidate in 2022 due to the amount of talent that they should be getting back on the field as they return from injuries. However, on Friday the team placed six of their players on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp in running backs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Ar’Darius Washington.

Dobbins, Edwards and Peters each tore their ACL before the 2021 season started, ending their year before it began. Stanley played in one game after suffering an ankle injury in 2020, but opted for a second surgery shortly thereafter. Bowser tore his achilles in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Washington missed the back half of the season with a foot injury suffered in practice.

Players who are placed on the PUP list before training camp can come off of it at any time.