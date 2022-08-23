Ravens place RB Gus Edwards on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list

Kevin Oestreicher
1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens saw their running back room get decimated by injuries in 2021. J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all missed the year with season-ending injuries, and each are working back at their own pace from their ailments.

While Hill has fully returned to action, Dobbins was activated off of the physically unable to perform list a few weeks ago and returned to practice. However, Edwards was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list by the team on Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season as he continues to work back from his injury.

Edwards suffered a torn ACL in the days leading up to the 2021 season, effectively ending his year before it began. He’s been one of the most efficient runners in the NFL ever since taking over a large role in the Baltimore offense, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on 414 carries in three seasons. It’s important that the former Rutgers star is able to return at full strength, and in the meantime some of the Ravens’ other running back depth such as Mike Davis, Tyler Badie, Justice Hill and others could get increased opportunities behind Dobbins.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire

