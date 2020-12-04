Ravens place quarterback Robert Griffin III on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens placed backup quarterback Robert Griffin III on injured reserve on Friday, which will leave him out of the team’s next three games. Taking his place is second-year man Trace McSorley.

Griffin started Wednesday’s game against the Steelers, but hurt his hamstring in the second quarter. He stayed in the game until the fourth quarter, when he was pulled in favor of McSorley. In limited action, he threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown in the final minutes.

Griffin went 7-of-12 passing for 33 yards and an interception with 68 yards on the ground against the Steelers this week. With backups in many spots, the offense struggled mightily to move the football all afternoon.

With Lamar Jackson still on the team’s Reserve/COVID list, McSorley is the team’s No. 1 quarterback, backed up by practice squad rookie Tyler Huntley. It’s unclear when Jackson will return, which means McSorley will handle the team’s No. 1 reps at practice this week.

The earliest Griffin can return is Week 16 against the Giants on Dec. 27. He’s in the final year of his contract with the Ravens.

McSorley, as it stands now, is in-line to start against the Cowboys on Tuesday.