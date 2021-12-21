Ravens place Pernell McPhee on COVID-19 list

A day after he was activated from one list, Baltimore’s Pernell McPhee is going on another.

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that McPhee is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

McPhee has been out for the last five games with a knee injury. The veteran linebacker has 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack in nine games this season.

The Ravens now have seven players from their 53-man roster on their COVID-19 list: McPhee, outside linebacker Justin Houston, receiver Sammy Watkins, safety Chuck Clark, cornerback Jimmy Smith, cornerback Chris Westry, and center Trystan Colon.

Baltimore will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals this week for a game that could go a long way in determining the winner of the AFC North.

