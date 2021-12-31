Ravens place one player on IR, another on practice squad injured list

The Baltimore Ravens have seen injuries be a key part of their season in 2021. Starting all the way back in training camp, the team has lost countless key contributors for the season due to different injuries, and also has been dealing with players missing weeks and months with other ailments.

On Thursday, the team announced that they had placed offensive lineman Tyre Phillips on injured reserve. It was then made known by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic that the team had also placed running back Nate McCrary on the practice squad/injured list.

We have placed G/T Tyre Phillips on Injured Reserve.https://t.co/vNZwe8mHTF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 30, 2021

Ravens placed RB Nate McCrary on the practice squad injured list, according to the league's personnel notice. The Ravens were hoping to get a longer look at McCrary in the second half of this season, but a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and now this didn't help. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 30, 2021

Zrebiec noted that placing Phillips on injured reserves ends his season completely, as a player can’t return from injured reserve twice in the same season and play.

Shouldn't say "likely" ends his season. It will end it regardless of whether Ravens make the playoffs. Can't return from IR twice in the same season and play. https://t.co/20kRZN3SFl — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 30, 2021

Phillips started the season as Baltimore’s starting left guard, but got injured in Week 1 and spent time on injured reserve. He then spent time at right tackle after Patrick Mekari went down and had to miss time with various injuries.

McCrary had a strong preseason with the Ravens in 2021, but was ultimately cut and ended up being claimed off of waivers by the Denver Broncos. He was cut by Denver and brought back by Baltimore on their practice squad, but only played in one game with the team.