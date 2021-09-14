Ravens place OL Tyre Phillips on injured reserve, release RB Trenton Cannon

The Baltimore Ravens lost a wild and crazy game to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2021 season. However, that isn’t the only thing they lost, as Baltimore announced that they placed have yet another player on injured reserve due to an injury suffered in the contest in offensive lineman Tyre Phillips.

Phillips went down in the first half of Week 1, grabbing at his knee. He couldn’t put any weight on his leg and was carted off of the field, which is never a good sign. Head coach John Harbaugh did not provide an update on the status of Phillips, but his immediate placement on IR doesn’t bode well for what the injury could end up being. The Ravens also announced that they released running back Trenton Cannon, who signed with the team last week.

We have placed Tyre Phillips on Injured Reserve. We have also released RB Trenton Cannon. 📰: https://t.co/hbQrlxdwpe pic.twitter.com/1tKTyFyVIf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2021

Cannon signed with Baltimore just last week after the season ending injuries to running backs J.K Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. He carried the ball two times for five yards in the Ravens’ Week 1 loss to Las Vegas.