Ravens to place S Marcus Williams on IR, not expected to miss season

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night in Week 5 to improve their overall record to 3-2 and take the division lead in the AFC North. However, the game came at a price, with a playmaking Ravens’ safety now set to miss some time on the field.

During his weekly news conference on Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the status of safety Marcus Williams, who dislocated his wrist in Sunday’s action. Harbaugh announced that he will be placed on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four games.

"Marcus Williams will go on IR… won't be a season ender though." pic.twitter.com/ADPjZkjR4b — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 10, 2022

“Yes, he’ll go on IR and then the timetable will kind of be based off what the IR number is. So, I don’t really want to get into the dates and times and stuff like that, but it will be a significant amount of time. It won’t be a season-ender, though.”

The Ravens picked up Williams during 2022 free agency to boost their secondary that has plenty of playmaking talent. Through five games with the Ravens, Williams has totaled 33 tackles and three interceptions.

