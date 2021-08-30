The Ravens have begun their process of reducing their roster to 53 players.

Running back J.K. Dobbins has been placed on injured reserve, officially ending his season. The move was expected after he tore his ACL during Baltimore’s final preseason game over the weekend.

Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that he expects Dobbins to be “just fine” for the 2022 season, especially given the timing of the injury.

Additionally, Baltimore waived receivers Devin Gray and Siaosi Mariner. And the team released interior offensive lineman Michael Schofield.

The Ravens now have 74 players currently on their roster. All teams must be at 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Ravens place J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk