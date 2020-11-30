Ravens place four on COVID list, activate five more off COVID list and IR

Ravens place four on COVID list, activate five players originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens officially placed outside linebacker Matthew Judon, tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Willie Snead and cornerback Terrell Bonds on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the team announced.

Over the weekend it was reported that all three tested positive for COVID-19 and were soon to be placed on the list.

The Ravens also activated outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and cornerback Iman Marshall (who is on IR) off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips was also activated off injured reserve.

The team did not activate defensive tackle Brandon Williams, though he was identified as a close contact by coach John Harbaugh last Monday.

20 players remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

As of Monday afternoon, the Ravens’ COVID list is as follows, sorted by position: QB Lamar Jackson, QB Trace McSorley, RB Mark Ingram, RB J.K. Dobbins, FB Patrick Ricard, WR Willie Snead, TE Mark Andrews, OL Patrick Mekari, OL Matt Skura, OL Will Holden, DE Calais Campbell, DE Jihad Ward, DT Justin Madubuike, DT Brandon Williams, OLB Pernell McPhee, OLB Matthew Judon, CB Tavon Young (IR), CB Khalil Dorsey (IR), CB Terrell Bonds, and LS Morgan Cox.

Tuesday’s game against the Steelers is still on as scheduled as of late Monday afternoon.